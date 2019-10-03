BriaCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $59,474.00 and $570.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,041.52 or 2.08931771 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024710 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.