Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $540.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.40 million. Incyte reported sales of $429.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

INCY traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $74.88. 815,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

