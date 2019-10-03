Brokerages Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $67.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 3,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.29. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other Neenah news, SVP Byron Jason Racki sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $34,085.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,380,061.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,866.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $3,606,604 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neenah by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the second quarter worth about $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 631.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 6.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the second quarter worth about $4,037,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

