Brokerages Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post ($0.11) Earnings Per Share

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,764. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.75 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts forecast that SMTC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

