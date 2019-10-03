Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.20 Million

Brokerages expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report sales of $330.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.12 million. GrubHub reported sales of $247.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $2,100,331 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in GrubHub by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in GrubHub by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrubHub by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,354. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $137.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

