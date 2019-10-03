Brokerages Expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $235.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.49 million. Knowles posted sales of $236.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $856.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.71 million to $860.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.25 million, with estimates ranging from $872.10 million to $920.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

KN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.75. 1,969,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,505.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Knowles by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

