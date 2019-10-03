Brokerages Expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report $36.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.67 million. Model N posted sales of $36.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $140.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $140.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.82 million, with estimates ranging from $152.55 million to $152.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $112,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Model N by 7,886.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. 175,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,183. Model N has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $908.07 million, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

