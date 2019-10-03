Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.52 Million

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $333.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $412.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 457,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,069. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

