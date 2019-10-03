Brokerages Set $1.23 Price Target for Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Contango Oil & Gas’ rating score has improved by 25% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.23 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Contango Oil & Gas an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 2,103,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,078. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

