Brokerages Set $2.75 Target Price for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BLPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Arch Venture Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

