Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $48.89

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

