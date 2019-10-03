Brokerages Set Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$20.89

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.89.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ALA stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.92. 1,111,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,491. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.02.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.23%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

