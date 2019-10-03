Brokerages Set Axa SA (EPA:CS) PT at €26.79

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.79 ($31.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €22.46 ($26.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.03.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.