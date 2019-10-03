Brokerages Set Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Target Price at €4.66

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.62 ($5.37).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

