Brokerages Set Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$32.75

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total transaction of C$370,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,712.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,002. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$25.33 and a 1-year high of C$32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.66.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$334.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.63%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.