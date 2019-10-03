Brokerages Set Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) PT at $10.45

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

