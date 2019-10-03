Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Target Price at €7.48

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.08 ($8.23).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €5.03 ($5.85). 9,522,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.45. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €9.10 ($10.58).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.