Brokerages Set Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Target Price at $20.17

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 294,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

