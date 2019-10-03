Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,042

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,042 ($13.62).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 934.20 ($12.21). 413,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 978.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 990.85. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

