Brokerages Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 152,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

