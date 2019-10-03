Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 321,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $95,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

