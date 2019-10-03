Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 125,258 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 7,362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,126,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,475 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

BPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,641. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

In other Buckeye Partners news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

