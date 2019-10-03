Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54, approximately 189,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 586,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $145.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Burcon NutraScience news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,062,527.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $265,000.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.