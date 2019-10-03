Business Credit Substitute (BCS) One Day Volume Reaches $102,188.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded flat against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00016937 BTC on exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $102,188.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,771 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

