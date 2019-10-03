Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Up 5.4%

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, 383,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 290,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

