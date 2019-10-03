Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.