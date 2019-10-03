Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.71

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.71 and last traded at C$55.67, with a volume of 162280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.36.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.39.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.