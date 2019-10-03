CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 363016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRST. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

CannTrust Company Profile (TSE:TRST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.