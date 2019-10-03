Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Up 6.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) shares were up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.38, approximately 5,641,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,309,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 128.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

