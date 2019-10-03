Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $68.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. Capri’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

