Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Shares of Card Factory stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). 685,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of $543.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.75.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

