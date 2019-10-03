Carpetright (LON:CPR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Carpetright (LON:CPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 442.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Carpetright from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

LON:CPR opened at GBX 9.22 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. Carpetright has a twelve month low of GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 36 ($0.47).

About Carpetright

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

