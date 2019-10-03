Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%. Research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

