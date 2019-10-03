CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. 1,038,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 9.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

