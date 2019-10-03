Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.71, 232,460 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 120,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,489.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

