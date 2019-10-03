Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$11.74. 1,650,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.98.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$314,958.56.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.