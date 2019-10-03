Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 131.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

