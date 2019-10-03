Centurion (CNT) Trading 57.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $12,317.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

