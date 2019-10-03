CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.82

Shares of CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and traded as high as $31.00. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

