Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 127,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,677. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

