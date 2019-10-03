Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.14% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $78,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 660.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.39. 37,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,735. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

