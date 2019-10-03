Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

SCHW stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 12,980,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

