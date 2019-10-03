Chewy (CHWY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

9/18/2019 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Chewy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Chewy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/18/2019 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Chewy stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 1,918,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $165,887,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $116,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $97,010,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $51,516,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

