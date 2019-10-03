Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Chiasma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

