Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 7.6%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 976,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 211,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Chromadex alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.