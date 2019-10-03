Chromia (CHR) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00190306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01014652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 249,593,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,325,427 tokens.

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

