Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $188.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.77.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.91. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after buying an additional 146,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.