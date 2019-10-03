Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $242,387.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Mercatox and GOPAX. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,753,210,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Mercatox, Binance, GOPAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

