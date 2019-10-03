Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

