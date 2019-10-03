Citigroup Lowers Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target to $31.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Apergy alerts:

NYSE APY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.29. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $4,757,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.